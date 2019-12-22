Religious minority MPs refute UN anti-Iran resolution

The MPs said in a statement that the UN has been partial in passing the anti-Iran resolution.

On December 18, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution II- the situation of human rights in Iran- with 81 votes in favor, 30 against and 70 abstentions.

Although the context of the resolution includes the issue of human rights, its spirit pursues political agenda to put pressure on Iran, the statement said.

In related development, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi commented on the UN anti-Iran resolution and said, when the Zionist front and the reactionary regimes of the region, supporters of terrorism and those indifferent to the human rights, passed such a resolution, it reveals that the resolution is illegitimate.

