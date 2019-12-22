Iran wins gold medal in Thailand Rowing Cup

After receiving a gold medal in heavyweight single sculls, she snatched another gold medal in lightweight single sculls.

She stood in higher position compared with Kazakh and Vietnamese rivals and received a gold medal.

Rowing, sometimes referred to as crew in the United States, is a sport whose origins reach back to Ancient Egyptian times. It involves propelling a boat on water using oars.

By pushing against the water with an oar, a force is generated to move the boat.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish