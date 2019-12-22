Iran athlete ranks 1st in World Vovinam Championships

Speaking to IRNA, head of Gilan martial arts committee Morteza Hassanzadeh said after defeating all his rivals, Khoshkalam received a gold medal.

Iranian squad snatched one gold, and one silver medal in the event.

The 2019 World Vovinam Championships was held in Cambodia on December 16-22.

Vovinam is a Vietnamese martial art.

It was founded in 1936 by Nguyễn Lộc, but at that time it was silent until 1938.

At the same time, he proposed the doctrine of "revolution of the mind" to encourage students to always renew.

Vovinam is based on Vietnamese traditional education.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish