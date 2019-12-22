Araghchi: Iran willing to strengthen ties with Japan

Speaking to Japanese media 'NHK', Araghchi said that the visit paid by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Tokyo pursues the agenda of enhanced ties with Japan.

He admitted that there are obstacles on developing relations between Iran and Japan and that the problem rooted in the US unilateral and illegal sanctions otherwise both countries enjoy good relations.

Despite impediments and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, Iran is trying to develop economic relations with Japan.

Heading a high-profile delegation, Rouhani visited Malaysia to attend the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit.

During his stay in Malaysia, he held talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He also delivered a speech in a meeting with Iranian expatriates in Malaysia.

President Rouhani then left Kuala Lumpur for Tokyo to hold negotiations on bilateral, regional and international issues with the Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

During the meeting with Japanese premier, in addition to bilateral relations, sanctions were also discussed, Rouhani, said upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport that all know that sanctions are against the International Law and they also know that they will get nowhere.

Sanctions are detrimental to all countries not Iran alone, he said, adding that it is a lose-lose decision that the US has taken wrongly.

The Japanese and Europeans are working to break sanctions and have envisaged solutions to that effect, Rouhani said.

"We believe breaking sanctions and destroying US sanctions on Iran is an essential, national and revolutionary act," he said.

