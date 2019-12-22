Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 22

**RAN DAILY

- PM Mahathir: Muslim nations pondering gold, barter against sanctions

Iran, Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar are considering trading among themselves in gold and via barter trade as a hedge against any future economic sanctions on them, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

- MP: Sanctions an opportunity to boost agricultural sector’s revenues

US unilateral sanctions on Iran have provided the country with an opportunity to increase the share of the domestic agricultural sector of its total exports as well as foreign currency revenues, said an Iranian MP.

- Indian FM due in Iran today

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive in Tehran today for a two-day visit.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Muslim nations consider barter trade

Iran, Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar are considering trading among themselves in gold and through a barter system as a hedge against any future economic sanctions on them, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

- ICC to probe Zionist regime war crimes against Palestinians

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor says she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the court’s jurisdiction had been established.

- Iran claim two more medals at Murat Dedeman FIS Cup

Atefeh Ahmadi and Porya Saveh Shemshaki from Iran won two silver medals at the final day of the Murat Dedeman FIS Cup on Friday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Book City Institute to screen “From Music into Silence”

Tehran’s Book City Institute is scheduled to screen Australia-based Iranian director Farshid Akhlaqi’s documentary “From Music into Silence” tomorrow.

- Iran’s Nasirshelal awarded gold medal seven years after London Olympics

Iranian weightlifter Navab Nasirshelal has been awarded a London 2012 Olympic Games gold medal.

- Iran, Japan to continue close consultations on key issues

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on Saturday that Tehran and Tokyo are resolved to continue their consultations over key international and regional issues more closely than ever.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Exports companies repatriate €12b in 9 months

Exporters of non-oil goods repatriated more than €12.1 billion ($13.4 billion) of their overseas earnings to the country since the beginning of the current fiscal year in mid-March, the Central Bank of Iran reported.

- Tehran stocks surge to new highs

Tehran stocks gained ground on Saturday as liquidity continued to flow from small-cap stocks into giant listed companies amid investor optimism toward monthly financial records.

- India FM to Visit

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Iran from Sunday and co-chair the 19th Joint Commission Meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish