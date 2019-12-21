Abe Shinzo celebrates Yalda festival to honor President Rouhani

He wrote in a tweet on late Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo observed the ritual in Iranian tradition in the honor of his Iranian special guest President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani, for his part, appreciated his for his host's good taste and admired observing historic traditions and customs of the two nations.

Shab-e Yalda (Yalda Night) is an Iranian festival celebrated on the "longest and darkest night of the year," when families gather to joy the festivity in a joyful and exuberant way.

8072**1430

