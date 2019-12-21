African market satisfied with Iranian products: Ivory Coast envoy

He made the remarks in a meeting with the head of Kashan Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Tavallaei on Saturday when he hoped that more Iranian companies will invest in African country.

Investors from various countries are present in Ivory Coast but Iranian companies' presence is low-profile while the people welcome Iranian products due to their high quality, he said.

Referring to his visit to Machine-Made Carpet Exhibition in Kashan, he said that he was impressed by the good works on display and African market is open to the Iranian market.

Although the Iranian investors eying the West, a good and genuine market is waiting for them in Africa, he said.

There are 15 countries in West Africa and Ivory Coast is the gateway to them. Therefore, it creates suitable grounds for investments, he said.

Tavallaei, for his part, said that Tehran-Abidjan ties have the potential for further improvement, as the western Africa possesses numerous opportunities.

If the two countries are resolved to strengthen relations and support the tradesmen, they can forge good communications, Tavallei said, noting that as Iran has units for processing cacao, there are suitable grounds for jointly run projects.

