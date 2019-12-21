Iran's new ambassador in Tunisia starts diplomatic mission

Upon arrival in Tunis–Carthage International Airport, he was welcomed by director general of formalities of the country's Foreign Ministry, caretaker of Iran's Embassy and other Iranian diplomats residing the capital of the North African country.

Raouf Sheibani replaced Mostafa Boroujerdi as Iran's new ambassador to Tunisia.

In a meeting with incoming ambassador on November 19, President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for further improving mutual cooperation, especially in the economic field.

He underline active presence of Iran's private sector in Tunisia as the major part of Raouf Sheibani's mission.

Earlier, Raouf Sheibani served as charge d'affaires in Cyprus, Iran's ambassador in Lebanon and Syria.

