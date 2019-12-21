President Rouhani back home from Asian tour

Heading a high-profile delegation, Rouhani visited Malaysia to attend the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit.

During his stay in Malaysia, he held talks with a number of top diplomats, including Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad.

He also delivered a speech in a meeting with Iranian nationals in Malaysia.

The Iranian president then left Kuala Lumpur for Tokyo to hold negotiations on bilateral, regional and international issues with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish