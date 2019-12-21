Iranian woman sets a new swimming record with one hand

Speaking to IRNA, Deputy Head of Chabahar Free Trade Zone for cultural, social and tourism affairs Mohammad Akbar Chakrazhi said Asghari with 5:02 hours swimming for 10 kms registered its record in Guinness World Records.

Earlier, Asghari swum her way into the Guinness Book of World Records for the second time after she broke her own swimming record over four thousand meters handcuffed.

Asghari received her second Guinness World Record Certificate in Dubai a while ago after registering her 5,500 meters swimming both in the Caspian Sea and a swimming pool in Tehran.

