Deputy Director of Iran’s Customs Office Ahmad Zakeri said that 88 million tons of goods have been exported and 22 million tons imported.

The volume shows that production is prosperous in Iran, which means the US sanctions have had no effects on economic activities.

He added that smuggling is an evil phenomenon that has troubled many countries, even the developed ones. Smuggling hurts production, investment, and employment.

