Dec 21, 2019
Araghchi: Iran, Japan keen for more consultations

Tehran, Dec 21, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the Iranian and Japanese officials are determined to continue close consultations on various issues ranging from bilateral, regional, international issues, Iran's nuclear deal and the US sanctions.

Elaborating on the outcomes of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's trip to Tokyo, Araghchi said the visit was made in response to that of the Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Iran.

Referring to the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic relations, he said Iranian president and Japanese Prime Minister have so far held various meetings in Tehran, New York and Tokyo.  

He added that Iran and Japan have so far held close political consultations.

Due to ongoing developments such as US pressures, and unfair sanctions which have been imposed after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal known the JCPOA it was necessary for establishing more extensive talks, Araghchi said.

President Rouhani visited Tokyo on an official visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Earlier in a Twitter message, Rouhani hailed his fruitful talks in Japan, saying "I welcome any effort that could boost economic exchanges, especially in the energy sector, and increase oil exports."

He added "As long as it preserves our national interests and be in the #JCPOA context. Other parties must also keep up to their commitments."

