Official: UN takes major stride in restoring Palestinians' rights

Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat to Support Palestinian Intifada Hossein Amir Abdollahian also referred to the registration of the bill on identifying the Palestinians' fate through holding a referendum by Palestinians in the UN.

He said now the world has recognized that insecurity and instability which is threatening peace in the region and even in Europe is a result of the Zionists' occupation of the Palestinian territory and the ongoing aggression and massacre of the oppressed people of Palestine.

He also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to take important steps to solve the major issue in the Islamic World through democratic means including holding referendums.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian underlined the fake identity of the Zionist regime and the fact that Iran's plan includes the original Palestinians, i.e. all the Muslims, Jews and Christians.

He noted that the only solution would be reviving a unified Palestine with Quds as its capital.

The usurper and terrorist Zionists who have ridiculed the Jewish religion will have no place in the region's future.

