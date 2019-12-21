Iranian woman referees to judge in Olympics soccer qualifications

The final round of the qualification games for the 2020 Olympics will be held February 3-9 with the participation of teams of Australia, China, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei in Wuhan, eastern China.

Mahsa Qorbani, referee, and Ensieh Khabbaz Mafinejad, assistant referee, are to judge in the event.

Qorbani had already judged matches in the final round of the U19 and U16 Asian games.

Mafinejad had judged with Qorbani in a number of matches during the U16 Asian soccer games.

