IOC Chief lauds Rouhani's support of Olympic Games

In his letter to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Bach appreciated Tehran's support of the Olympic Truce Resolution.

He also stressed the importance of the participation of the Iranian squad in the 2020 Olympic Games.

The resolution on Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal has been unanimously ratified by the UN General Assembly and strengthened the 2020 Olympic basis in peace, the letter reads.

This achievement will result in turning these games into a big success and creating an opportunity for Iranian athletes' shining.

The International Olympic Committee can only guarantee the universality if it firmly complies with the principles of political impartiality and solidarity, it added.

He expressed hope for the Iranian government to continue support for the principle of political impartiality and solidarity.

