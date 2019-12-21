Rouhani signs Iran-Japan diplomatic ties memorial

The memorial sign named 'Friendship Tree' was the initiative of Iran's cultural attaché to Tokyo Hossein Div Salar which was done by the Iranian Painter Reza Badrossama.

Rouhani went to Tokyo after attending a Muslim world summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed pointed to the broad energy cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo and said the Japanese government was expected to provide facilities for private sectors of the two countries to be more active in the Iranian market.

As the ambassador said, Iran with its rich natural resources in West Asia and Japan with its industrial capacities in East Asia can promote cooperation to complete each other.

