Dec 21, 2019, 8:03 AM
Kashan boasts of capacity to strengthen Tehran-Dhaka economic ties

Kashan, Dec 21, IRNA – Bangladesh Ambassador to Iran Gousal Azam Sarker said on Friday that Kashan city as an importer of thread for machine-made carpet factories is considered a point for economic cooperation between the two countries.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the head of Kashan Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

"Earlier there were good trade ties in the field of thread between the two countries, but it seems as a result of sanctions the ties have scaled down," the envoy said.

However, he hoped that the ties would hopefully improve.

He also welcomed investment of the Iranians in Bangladesh, saying that they can invest in the field of producing thread to help meet their needs for raw materials in manufacturing carpet factories in Kashan.

Describing private sector as driving force of Bangladesh, he said that renewable energies, information technology, pharmaceuticals and ship building are among the other areas of investment.

The best area for investment is tourism, as Bangladesh lacks a suitable infrastructure in the field and investment in the field will have a good turnover, the envoy said.

Head of Kashan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Mahmoud Tavallaei, for his part, said that capacities of both sides should be identified in a bid to promote exchanges.

He also called for two-way and win-win trade between the two countries in a bid to create a good perspective for bilateral relations.

