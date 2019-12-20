Spox terms US' intervention in Iran affairs as vain

"US Foreign Policy team, have done their best in vain to intervene in Iran's internal affairs by raising fabricated and baseless issues with cheap literature, self-degrading in a way unprecedented in American history," Mousavi tweeted on Friday.

"The US misses an inst. with a strategic view on global issues," he added.

Earlier, commenting on the recent remarks by Pompeo, Mousavi said that he is by no means in the capacity of a secretary of state by considering international norms and standards.

Pompeo, who has come to the US Department of State from a deceitful and subversive organization, has transferred his negative thoughts to the field of diplomacy, he noted.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish