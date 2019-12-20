6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan. The earthquake was measured 210 kilometers deep.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Kasur, Peshawar, Malakand, North Waziristan on other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tremors were also felt in some parts of India and Afghanistan.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman Taimur Ali told media that the PDMA officials are in contact with district disaster units and district administration and that so far no loss to life or property has been reported.

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake had jolted several cities and northern parts of the country in September, leaving at least 38 people dead and over 300 others injured.

In 2005, a 7.6 Richter-scale quake had killed more than 90,000 people and dislocated over 3.5 million, primarily in Pakistani Kashmir and Hazara Division of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

