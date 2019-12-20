Dec 20, 2019, 1:30 PM
Pres. Rouhani, Japanese PM confer on regional, int'l issues

Beijing, Dec 20, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Friday, and discussed bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Boosting mutual cooperation, discussing on the JCPOA, the US sanctions imposed against Iran, and energy cooperation are among the issues that both sides would talk, the Japanese media reported.

Earlier this year, President Rouhani and Japanese premier had met on the sidelines of the recent UN general assembly in New York.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, heading a high-ranking political delegation, visited Tehran in June 2019 and held talks with senior Iranian officials.

