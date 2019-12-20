Dec 20, 2019, 11:15 AM
Iran's President Rouhani arrives in Tokyo

Beijing, Dec 20, IRNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Tokyo on Friday on an official invitation by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to hold talks with Japan's high-ranking officials.

Strengthening economic ties, removing the obstacles of implementing the JCPOA, fulfilling all relevant commitments to 2015 Iran nuclear deal, maintaining maritime security in the region, deploying Japanese troops in the Middle East, and boosting mutual trade relations are among the issues that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to confer on this visit.

The President is to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the avenues for decreasing the obstacles of carrying out the JCPOA.

Prior to this, The President had attended Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in the Malaysia capital on Thursday morning.

