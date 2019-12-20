President Rouhani leaves Kuala Lumpur for Tokyo

The President had attended Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in the Malaysia capital on Thursday morning.

A number of Islamic world leaders like Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar, as well as hundreds of elite figures, had taken part in the event.

At the summit, the Iranian president called for interaction and cooperation among the Islamic countries to turn the World of Islam into a great powerful bloc in the international arena as the newly-emerged challenges have been presented internationally to the World of Islam.

To achieve this end, the President proposed three executive plans to the KL Summit.

