Trump admits inability to defeat Iran: Minister

Addressing private sector and state council in Bushehr province, he added that the enemy broadened sanctions to destroy Iran's economy within three months but they have acknowledged that the plots proved ineffective.

Transition from sanctions is outcome of the efforts by the Iranian society, he said, hailing role of private sector in the economy in times of sanction.

Iran has always been under pressure since victory of the Islamic Revolution, but over the past year, the most complicated, mots oppressive and most unfair behavior was seen, as a country violated an international deal and use all in power to block entry of resources to Iran, he said.

Despite all unwise and unmanly moves by the enemy, Iran's foreign trade increased 15 percent in weight and this is the result of private sector's activities, Dejpasand said.

