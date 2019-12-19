Spox condemns UN human rights resolution against Iran

Abbas Mousavi described the resolution as partial and confrontational that follows political aims.

On Wednesday (December 18), the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution II- the situation of human rights in Iran- with 81 votes in favor, 30 against and 70 abstentions.

When the Zionist front and the regional reactionary regimes, who are supporters of terrorism and indifferent to the human rights' rules, are after such a resolution, it reveals that it [resolution] is illegitimate, the spokesman stressed.

When the issue of human rights is used as a political tool, sustainable promotion of human rights will not gain, he added.

Mousavi further expressed regret at the UN mechanism which is being misused by the double-standard attitudes.

The spokesman also censured such an illegal resolution that has been adopted only based on media propaganda and regardless of the realities.

As he said, Iran enjoys a religious democratic system within the framework of religious and ethical commitments.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish