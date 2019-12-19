Common steps of Kish, Malaysia in tourism industry

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, heading a high-profile political delegation, left Tehran for Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning (December 17) to participate in the 2019 Summit of the World Leaders.

This memorandum of understanding was signed on Wednesday night in a ceremony attended by Managing director of Kish Free Zone Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and Oriental Mies Group Executive Wong Kung Yu and Executive Director of the Malaysian National Health and Beauty Tourism Initiative in Kish Island.

Cooperation and investment in the development of the tourism industry, training human resources in tourism, strengthening health and treatment infrastructures, providing health services, attracting health tourists, and converting Kish into a center of tourist attraction in the Middle East are among the key points of the agreement.

Also involved in the construction and commissioning of the first green health and wellness town in Kish Island, which includes a specialized hospital, aesthetic surgery clinic, a health tourism-oriented hotel training center, a hospital hotel, a shopping center, a business center, and a conference is of the themes of this agreement.

Kish Island is one of the most attractive tourist sites in the Persian Gulf in southern Iran and a pioneer in the tourism industry in the country. It is also among the top tourist destinations for planning and investment.



It is located in Hormuzgan province. Owing to its free trade zone status, the island is touted as a paradise for tourists, with numerous malls, shopping centers, tourist attractions, beaches, and resort hotels as well as a wonderful climate.



With about 26,000 residents, the island attracts nearly 1 million visitors each year.

