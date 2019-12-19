Dec 19, 2019, 1:45 PM
Iran strategic position provokes enemies' sensitivity, defense minister says

Noshahr, Dec 19, IRNA – It is crystal clear that the enemies' sensitivity towards Iran is due to the country's strategic position as it controls the strategic Strait of Hormuz and has the Persian Gulf in south of the country, the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Thursday.

Speaking to the students at a military university in the north of the country, the minister called for turning the challenges into opportunities.

He further urged to be powerful enough in different areas in order not to be dependent on other states.

The defense minister also referred to the recently-unveiled indigenous training jet as a clear symbol of the Armed Forces' self-sufficiency.

Today, Iran is taking steps towards the path of self-sufficiency as the Armed Forces design and build all of the defense equipment inside the country, the minister concluded.

