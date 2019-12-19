Iran's foreign trade exceeds$ 60 billion

Farhad Dejpasand said on Thursday in Bushehr that We have had $31.4 billion in exports and $31.1 billion in imports from the beginning of the Iranian new year up to December 15, which shows that Iran has actually overcome all the hardships and has prevented cruel one-sided sanctions.

He added that Iran's ports are now booming and there are many waiting ships to land.

The Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday , Dec 17 that despite all the US pressure on Iran's health system, there is no shortage of medicine and medical equipment, but, he did not elaborate on availability of medicines for incurable diseases.

Namaki said on Tuesday that despite the US maximum pressure, the country's medicine shortage is one-third compared to that of the last year, adding that by July 2020, there are stocks of essential medicines, raw materials in pharmaceutical plants, and surgical equipment at warehouses.

While the enemies are seeking to create problems for the country, Iran has attained self-sufficiency in producing medicines, he said.

