Tehran expects Tokyo to resume oil imports from Iran

Speaking exclusively to IRNA, Morteza Rahmani-Movahed said Tehran expects Tokyo to resume imports of Iranian oil.

After Washington's May 2018 withdrawal from the July 2015 nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US President Donald Trump decided to impose maximum pressure on Iran as of November of the same year.

Based on the US sanctions, those countries which were customers, including Japan, of Iran's oil started reducing imports from Iran.

As the ambassador said, Iran with its rich natural resources in West Asia and Japan with its industrial capacities in East Asia can promote cooperation to complete each other.

Rahmani-Movahed hoped that mutual cooperation would help Iran move through the present problems.

He further stressed that Tehran-Tokyo ties are based on mutual confidence.

Elaborating on the Friday flight of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Japan, the ambassador said the visit will follow up strengthening bilateral relations and reviewing ways to reduce tensions.

Rouhani's Tokyo visit is taking place in the last days of the 90th anniversary of establishment of bilateral relations between Iran and Japan, the diplomat said, adding that the visit can open a new chapter in cordial and historical bilateral cooperation.

About Tehran-Tokyo relations, the diplomat noted that the two countries have already signed over 100 scientific agreements.

He hoped that the two would sign tourism and sports documents on mutual cooperation in the near future.

"There are many capacities that can be used for deepening Tehran-Tokyo cordial ties."

Elsewhere, the ambassador talked about Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative, stressing the plan is the best way to bring security to the seas.

The Iranian president addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25 presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

About Washington's move to put pressure on Tokyo to join the US naval coalition, Rahmani-Movahed said the US hostile measures against the Iranian nation and against the international agreements and also its measures towards expansion of unilateralism are all cause of insecurity in both world and the Middle East region.

On the pretext of providing security for the ships in the region, the US is after compelling other countries to pay cost of importing energy from the Persian Gulf littoral states, he noted.

Meanwhile, he said that Iran has always underlined the importance of holding regional talks on solving the problems.

"Despite the US claim, any kind of coalition on the pretext of ensuring naval security in the region will just worsen the crisis."

HOPE initiative will not only ensure naval security but will also open the window for talks among the regional states, the ambassador said.

Turning to the issue of JCPOA, the ambassador appreciated Japan for its positive efforts to keep the international agreement alive.

JCPOA has to be implemented by all signatories; otherwise, there will remain no need to preserve the deal, the ambassador noted.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Tehran last June for the first time in the past forty years.

