Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 19

** IRAN DAILY

- Muslim cooperation essential amid global powers’ pressure: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for cooperation among Muslim countries to withstand pressure from global powers.

- ‘The Last Fiction’ qualifies for 92nd Academy Awards Best Picture

Iranian animated film, ‘The Last Fiction,’ directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, was introduced as one of the 344 qualified films to vie for the Best Picture category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

- Iran opposes US-Taliban talks

Iran’s top security official said Wednesday the Islamic Republic opposed the US negotiations with the Taliban, as the talks excluded Afghan people and government.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Muslim nations meet to discuss threats

Presidents from many Muslim nations, including Turkey and Iran, gathered in Malaysia on Wednesday to tackle issues agitating Muslims globally.

- ‘Zionist regime using draconian measures to repress Palestinians’

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has shed light on the Zionist regime’s decades-long violations of Palestinians’ fundamental rights through restrictive military orders, urging the occupying regime to grant the oppressed nation the same rights as Zionist settlers.

- Iranian skiers bag four more medals at Murat Dedeman FIS Cup

Iranian skiers have claimed four more medals at the Murat Dedeman FIS Cup underway in Palandoken in Erzurum, Turkey.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Cultural figures commemorate Rumi in Khoy

Groups of Iranian art and cultural figures came together in Khoy on Tuesday to commemorate the 746th death anniversary of the Persian mystic and poet, Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207-1273).

- Persepolis eye Ex-Man City forward Wilfried Bony

Iranian football team Persepolis have their sights set on signing former Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony.

- ‘Boosting annual transit capacity by five folds achievable’

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said the country is capable of boosting its capacity of transit of commodities to 50 million tons per year, IRIB reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- MRC claims revenue side of budget inflated

The Majlis Research Center, the influential parliamentary think tank, says the budget bill for the next fiscal year (March 2020-21) is imbued with overestimations on the revenue side.

- NIOC readjusts oil sale terms via INSTEX

Almost a month after Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh adjusted the guidelines for crude oil sale via IRENEX, the ministry again tweaked purchasing terms to attract buyers.

- Stocks buoyed by big listed companies

Tehran Stock Exchange hit an unprecedented level of 350,000 points on Wednesday amid demand for shares of banks and commodity companies.

