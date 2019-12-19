Mashad hosting Int'l Printing, Packaging Exhibition

Deputy Head of Khorasan Razavi Culture and Islamic Guidance Department Afshin Tohfehgar told reporters on the sidelines of the event that the exhibition attended by over 110 Iranian and foreign companies is underway in an area of 3,800 square meters.

Participating companies are engaged in packaging, cardboard, paper, ink, laser, and other relevant fields and are displaying their products to find markets, he said.

Delegations from Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Poland are to take part in the exhibition, he noted.

Two other international exhibitions featuring hoteliering equipment and food industries are simultaneously underway with the Eighth International Printing and Packaging Exhibition.

The 16th International Exhibition of Hoteliering, Restaurant and Coffee Shop Equipment attended by 40 Iranian companies as well as delegations from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq is underway in Mashad International Permanent Fairgrounds.

The 20th International Foodstuff, Machinery and Relevant Industries attended by 105 Iranian companies and delegations from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Poland opened on Wednesday and will continue until December 21 along with the other exhibitions.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish