Iran, Russia underline coordinated measures in Middle East

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on key issues such as the Syrian situation.

They also called for non-stop efforts to ease tensions in the region and solve the Syrian crisis within the framework of Astana talks.

Astana Process involves Iran, Russia, and Turkey which have started talks since two years ago to settle the Syrian crisis without foreign intervention in the country's domestic affairs.

The 14th Astana Meeting was held in Kazakh capital on December 11 and the Syrian peace guarantor states once again in a statement voiced their support for Syria's national sovereignty and integrity.

