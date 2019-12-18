Some states consider dual standards against terrorism

He made the remarks in the second session of the Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran.

Yakubov noted that establishing peace in Afghanistan should become an international demand, adding that member-states have common stances on regional security.

This opportunity can be used for decreasing security challenges, he added.

Uzbekistan will spare no efforts for maintaining regional cooperation aiming at creating peace and security in Afghanistan.

Yakubov said Uzbekistan supports participation of all groups and people.

He said regional countries' investment in Afghanistan can be the first step for developing its economy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yakubov referred to international extremism as a serious danger to global peace and stability.

The 2nd Session of the Regional Security Dialogue started work in the presence of top secretaries and national security advisers of seven countries in Tehran on Wednesday.

National security and senior officials of Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan gathered in Tehran.

According to the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Secretary of Russian National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Deputy National Security Adviser of India Rajinder Khanna took part in the event.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish