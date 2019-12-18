Tourism cooperation between East Azarbaijan, Armenia discussed

Director-General of East Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department noted on Wednesday at a meeting attended by the head of the Foreign Minister Northwest Office in the historic home of Heydarzadeh in Tabriz that there are good capacities in tourism in this province which due to the shared borders with other countries, this province is a special feature.

Morteza Abdar went on to say that tourism capacities of East Azarbaijan have been formulated in the form of travel and investment packages and therefore we are ready to provide investors and active private sector with the capacity of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia.

Pointing out that the existence of common cultural backgrounds along with the establishment of extensive interactions between active tourism service offices in Armenia and East Azarbaijan will provide a forum for tourism exchange, he said that holding joint meetings and synergies between private tourism activists in Eastern Azarbaijan and Armenia will allow for more tourist exchange between the two regions.

Noting that handicraft artists in East Azarbaijan by relying on their valuable artifacts can make a valuable contribution to Armenian art events and present and sell their artworks, Abdar highlighted that if the embassy facilitates the holding of art exhibitions and markets in Armenia "we are ready to promote the province's handicrafts in the region, especially in Armenia, by holding various exhibitions".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish