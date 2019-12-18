Presence of terrorist groups in northern Afghanistan growing threat

Speaking at a second regional security dialogue conference in Tehran, Mohammad Ali Vatanzadeh said Afghanistan's security was intertwined with the security of the regional states, especially its neighbors, adding that more than 40 years of war and insecurity in Afghanistan should be terminated.

Expressing concern over the development of terrorist groups in northern Afghanistan, he referred to the growing threat to Central Asia’s security and said that given the expansion and consolidation of these groups in the north, the possibility of an independent government being formed by terrorist groups in the north is serious.

Tajikistan's National Security Council secretary went on to say that poverty and underdevelopment are one of the main reasons for the success of terrorist groups in recruiting local people and increasing their influence in the northern provinces of Afghanistan.

The second session of the Regional Security Dialogue with focus on Afghanistan began on Wednesday morning with the presence of national security secretaries and advisers and senior security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Second Regional Dialogue Conference focuses on Afghanistan and its comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish