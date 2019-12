Sila Kara from Turkey ranked 2nd and the Iranian Forough Abbasi stood in the 3rd place.

In men's category, Tiriel Luka Abramovic form Turkey won a gold medal while Iranian skiers Seyetmorteza Jafari, as well as Porya Saveh Shemshaki, received silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The event is being held in Erzurum Palandöken Ski Center.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish