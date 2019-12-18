Iran urges promoting peaceful coexistence of PGCC states

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks at Ahl Al-Bayt International University and said that Iran has called for the peaceful relations with the six PGCC littoral states.

Iran has 15 neighbors which are of paramount importance for the country, he pointed out.

A safe region is synonymous with being neighbors with safe countries, he said, adding that some states do not regard other countries' security as their own.

He expressed concern that some states do not preserve the security through regional cooperation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran regards Afghanistan as a friendly and old neighbor, he said, adding that after that Daesh has been eradicated; it has spread across Afghanistan due to internal problems.

Answering a question of an Afghani student on the Taliban, he underlined that Iran has sought to convince the group to hold talks with the government of Afghanistan to resolve the situation.

In response to a question of a Nigerian student on Muslim Leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, he noted Iran has spared no attempt on preserving security and stability in the country.

A number of groups from Europe have played roles in the country, he said, adding that Iran is not the mere role player there.

Mousavi highlighted that Iran will not forget Muslims, Shiia as well as the oppressed people.

