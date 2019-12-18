Iran slams efforts to revive Daesh in Afghanistan

“Any efforts against Afghanistan’s legal government are aimed at strengthening terrorist groups and serves the US illegitimate objectives," said Vice-Admiral Ali Shamkhani in a meeting with Afghanistan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in Tehran who has travelled to Iran to take part in a security conference on Afghanistan.

He mentioned that breaking national unity in Afghanistan against terrorism and extremism is one of the enemies’ evil strategies to harm the country’s security.

Shamkhani stated that Iran’s priority is to develop good and friendly ties with the neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan.

Hamdullah Mohib praised Iran’s efforts to bring peace and security in Afghanistan, adding that the recent conference on regional security is one of the examples of Tehran’s sincerity.

