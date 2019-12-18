FAO, Iran sign MoU to prevent floods

The document was signed between FAO Representative to Iran, Gerold Bödeker and Iran’s Soil and Water Department of Agricultural Jihad Ministry in Tehran on Wednesday in a bid to promote pre-warning technologies and management of floods problems.

The MoU is worth $395,000 which will be used to execute it for two years. 30% of the credit will be allocated to buy the equipment and the rest for teaching and collaboration with other Iranian institutions.

Bödeker said that FAO allocates up to 14% of its overall budget to Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP), adding that the US sanctions won’t impede cooperation with Iran.

