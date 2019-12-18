Dec 18, 2019, 3:34 PM
FAO, Iran sign MoU to prevent floods

Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA - Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) and Iran’s Soil and Water Department of Agricultural Jihad Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to help prevent floods in the country worth $395,000. 

The document was signed between FAO Representative to Iran, Gerold Bödeker and Iran’s Soil and Water Department of Agricultural Jihad Ministry in Tehran on Wednesday in a bid to promote pre-warning technologies and management of floods problems. 

The MoU is worth $395,000 which will be used to execute it for two years. 30% of the credit will be allocated to buy the equipment and the rest for teaching and collaboration with other Iranian institutions. 

Bödeker said that FAO allocates up to 14% of its overall budget to Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP), adding that the US sanctions won’t impede cooperation with Iran. 

