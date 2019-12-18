Iranian Red Crescent criticizes failure to respect int'l human rights in conflicts

“The bitter fact is that violation of human rights always affects civilians, including women and children who haven’t played in fact any role in launching wars or conflicts, especially the children that instead of child’s games become victims of elder’s games. Images of homeless children, orphans, injured or killed kids all over the world that shows the violation of international human rights, inflicts huge pain on the humanity’s soul,” said Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Secretary-General Mahmoud Reza Peiravi on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in an event in Tehran to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of 1949 Geneva Conventions in Tehran.

Peiravi stressed that Iran was one of the first countries that approved Geneva Conventions in legislation by the Iranian parliament on December 22, 1955.

He added that what is lacking in the international world is world countries’ failure to respect international human rights.

Peiravi stated that Iran has taken many actions in raising public awareness about human rights such as the creation of the National Committee of Human Rights.

Head of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Iran Reto Adrian Stocker also stressed that those who have not played any role in conflicts should be respected and cared for.

