Iranian doctors conduct free liver transplant camp in Pakistan

The two-day camp was organized in collaboration with Pak Health Care center in the Eastern city of Lahore for deserving patients.

The Iranian team led by Dr. Ali Jafarian head of the liver transplant department of Iran's Imam Khomeini Hospital in Tehran, the largest hospital of the country, conducted the camp and examined liver transplants and hepatitis patients from all over Pakistan.

The patients who have been facing difficulties due to non-issuance of an Indian visa for the treatment got the opportunity to be checked by experienced doctors from Iran’s largest liver transplant hospital.

The patients and their relatives welcomed the Iranian medical camp saying they would prefer Iran to other countries for the liver transplant due to highly-experienced doctors and facilities available in the country.

The Iranian team of Dr. Jafarian, who also served as vice-chancellor of Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), visited Pakistan on the special request of Pak Health Care center keeping in view the problems faced by liver transplant and hepatitis patients.

Earlier Pakistani liver transplant patients used to travel to India as cost of the treatment is low as compared to western hospitals, however, for quite some time India has stopped issuing the medical visa to Pakistani patients.

Iran is among the top ten countries in the world in liver transplants. The Iranian transplant facility is highly equipped and cheaper than other countries with higher success rates.

The first liver transplant surgery in the world was performed in 1964, but it was not until 1980 that it was confirmed as a treatment.

Iran saw its first liver transplant surgery in 1993 in Namazi hospital in Shiraz.

