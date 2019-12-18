Iran-India investment in Chabahar helps Afghan economy

Rajinder Khanna made the remarks in the second session of the Regional Security Dialogue slated for Wednesday.

Tehran Security Dialogue attended by top security officials of Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, China and India is to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and all-out fight against different types of terrorism.

He said that the peace talks in Afghanistan should focus on national law of the country and other countries should only have a facilitating role for intra-Afghan peace talks under the auspices of the Afghan Government.

He said that campaign against drug trafficking and that thwarting the security threats are not possible without the active role of all the regional countries.

He added that in the process of Afghan peace talks, the parties sabotaging constructive talks must be sidelined.

The first session of the Regional Security Dialogue focused on coordination among regional countries to combat Takfiri terrorism last year.

