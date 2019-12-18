Omani minister laudes Iran's arts position in world

Suad bint Mohammed bin Ali al Lawatia, who has been appointed by Sultan Qaboos as Minister of Arts Affairs, lauded Iran’s arts and its position in the world while expressing hope that the newly-created ministry can use Iran's experience in cultural, cinematic and visual arts as well as folklore and traditional music.

She made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Hojjattoleslam Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi in Muscat.

The Iranian envoy mentioned that Iran is prepared to cooperate with Oman in arts affairs, adding that Sultan Qaboos decree to create Ministry for Arts Affairs shows how much the Persian Gulf country adores and values arts.

Iran’s Cultural Attaché to Oman Seyed Ali Musavi Zadeh noted that two countries’ officials need to pay attention to cultural cooperation and accelerate this process.

Iran and Oman enjoy warm political relations, making both neighbors seek further mutual cooperation in economic and cultural fields.

