Dec 18, 2019, 2:58 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83599608
0 Persons

Tags

Omani minister hails Iran's arts position in world

Omani minister hails Iran's arts position in world
Iranian Ambassador to Oman Hojjattoleslam Mohammad Reza Nuri Shahrudi, left, holds talks with Omani Minister Suad bint Mohammed bin Ali al Lawatia, middle, in Muscat. IRNA of Arts Affaris

Tehran, Dec 18, IRNA - Omani minister of arts affairs on Wednesday praised the status of Iran's arts in the world and said that the Persian art is very attractive. 

Suad bint Mohammed bin Ali al Lawatia, who has been appointed by Sultan Qaboos as Minister of Arts Affairs, lauded Iran’s arts and its position in the world while expressing hope that the newly-created ministry can use Iran's experience in cultural, cinematic and visual arts as well as folklore and traditional music. 

She made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Hojjattoleslam Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi in Muscat. 

The Iranian envoy mentioned that Iran is prepared to cooperate with Oman in arts affairs, adding that Sultan Qaboos decree to create Ministry for Arts Affairs shows how much the Persian Gulf country adores and values arts. 

Iran’s Cultural Attaché to Oman Seyed Ali Musavi Zadeh noted that two countries’ officials need to pay attention to cultural cooperation and accelerate this process. 

Iran and Oman enjoy warm political relations, making both neighbors seek further mutual cooperation in economic and cultural fields. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 12 =