Iran ranks 1st in neuroscience in Middle East

Shahin Akhoundzadeh said on Wednesday that Iran's state of scientific production in the field of neuroscience has grown significantly, with the number 19 ranking in the world in articles, and 27th in the world in citations to articles.

He added that Iran's international scientific cooperation in publishing articles has increased in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the percentage of Iranian international cooperation in publishing articles was 19.95%, 22.19%, and 24.6%, respectively.

Akhoundzadeh stated that the overall ranking of Iran in this field is 22 in the world. In 2018, Iran received 42,636 references in the same year, in this regard, Iran was ranked 16th in the world and the first in the Middle East.

6125**2050

