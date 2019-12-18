Iran felicitates Qatar on National Day

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the National Day of the State of Qatar, wrote Rouhani in his message to Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Hoping that the common grounds between the two countries will "lay the ground for the development of bilateral, regional and international relations and cooperation through joint efforts and peace among Islamic countries and the region," President Rouhani wished health and success for him and prosperity and felicity for the people of Qatar.

9417**1424

