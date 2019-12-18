Iran has to take further remedial action by reducing JCPOA commitments

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

If the lack of commitments to the JCPOA continues on the part of the Europeans, Iran will have to keep on with reducing its commitments to reach an equilibrium in those, Shamkhani said.

Petroshev said that the JCPOA is an international agreement and should be implemented and that Iran needs to enjoy its benefits stipulated by the deal and the other signatories must abide by their commitments to save the deal.

Shamkhani cited the successful strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in fighting terrorism, calling for further synergy to create sustainable stability and security.

He said that the second session of the Regional Security Dialogue and Russia's active participation in the international conference are sign of careful attention and strong resolve of the countries to use their domestic capabilities to safeguard peace and security in the region.

He said that emergence of any kind insecurity is due to meddling of the trans-regional countries -- the US and the Zionist regime, adding that constant vigilance and collective cooperation can both repel enemies' malicious acts and guarantee peace and stability.

Petroshev said that convening the international security meeting held by an initiative taken by Iran is a clear sign of the regional countries accountability to help restore peace and stability in the region.

Regarding Syria, he said that to prevent revival of terrorism in Syria, the regional states must take initiatives and political resolve in the framework of Astana Talks to help establish peace in the country.

