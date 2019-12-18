Japan Foreign Ministry says trying to ease tensions in Middle East

"Japan has been relentlessly making diplomatic efforts, in cooperation with relevant countries including the United States and Iran, in order to ease the tensions and stabilize the situation in the Middle East," Japanese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

"PM Abe will exchange views candidly on topics of the bilateral relations, regional and international issues with the Iranian president as a part of such diplomatic efforts," it added.

Rouhani will become the first Iranian president to visit Japan since Mohammad Khatami visited the Far East country in 2000.

His visit follows Prime Minister Abe's trip to Iran in June, the first by a Japanese prime minister since 1978.

US sanctions were reinstated after Washington pulled out of the deal.

Tehran has also reduced commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in remedial action envisaged by the Notes 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, prompting France and other remaining members of the deal to try to salvage the nuclear deal.

In the 2015 nuclear agreement with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, Iran was to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against it.

Japan is not a signatory state but a supporter of the landmark agreement endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 in 2015.

Japan says Tokyo Government supports peace and stability in the Middle East as it relies 90 percent on imports of crude oil from the Persian Gulf.

Tokyo has been urging Iran not to undermine the agreement. Abe is expected to make the same request to Rouhani when the two leaders meet, according to Japanese officials.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish