Unilateralism, major challenge of Int'l security: Chinese Min

Chen Wenqing made the remarks in the second Session of the Regional Security Dialogue.

He said that independence, security, and development are the main needs of Afghanistan.

He said that Afghanistan faces major national and international challenges to achieve peace.

"The security challenges in Afghanistan are complex and multi-faceted and have political, military, cultural, social and economic dimensions."

The Chinese senior security official said that independence, security and development are the main needs of Afghanistan, adding that Afghanistan is the heart of Asia and the crossroads of European and Asian civilization and serious attention must be paid to the comprehensive development of Afghanistan.

The intra- Afghan talks and the end of presence and involvement of foreign troops in Afghanistan are inevitable necessity to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace in Afghanistan, Chen Wenqing said.

The first round of Regional Security Dialogue was held aiming to increase coordination among regional countries to stand against Takfiri terrorism.

The 2nd Session of the Regional Security Dialogue started work in the presence of secretaries and national security advisors of seven countries in the capital city of Tehran on Wednesday.

National security and senior officials of Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Tehran.

The event focuses on the Afghanistan issue and all-out fighting against different forms of terrorism.

