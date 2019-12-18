Russian official: US involved in harboring ISIS to Afghanistan

He made the remarks in the second Session of the Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran.

Patrushev said that there are many evidences that the United States is involved harboring ISIS forces to Afghanistan.

He said that growth of narcotics in Afghanistan is a major source of financing terrorism in the region, adding that about $600m is given to terrorists from production and narcotics annually.

He recalled the background of US' presence in Afghanistan, saying that after about 18 years of US military presence in Afghanistan, insecurity and instability have increased in the country.

He noted that the US has no plan for withdrawal from Afghanistan and disagreements with Kabul Government seem to have caused confusion in this regard.

Patrushev described US-Taliban talks as ineffective, saying that negotiations should be held directly between Taliban and the Afghan Government to achieve a national solution to current situation.

The 2nd Session of the Regional Security Dialogue started work in the presence of top secretaries and national security advisors of seven countries in Tehran on Wednesday.

National security and senior officials of Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Tehran.

According to the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Secretary of Russian National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Deputy National Security Advisor of India Rajinder Khanna took part in the event.

