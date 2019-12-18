Shamkhani: Terrorism, extremism pose major threats to peace, security

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in his speech to the second session of the Regional Security Dialogue started in Tehran this morning.

Shamkhani hoped that international dialogue like Tehran Security Dialogue would continue to bring about security and welfare to the regional nations.

Elaborating on Iran's policy on the issue of terrorism, Shamkhani said such evil phenomenon has endangered peace and security, and there is no way but identifying the roots of it and fight against terrorism through regional cooperation.

The second session of Regional Security Dialogue convened by top security officials of Iran, Russia, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and China is to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and all-out fight against different types of terrorism.

It is about 40 years since the neighboring country of Afghanistan is suffering from foreign occupation, civil war and terrorism, the official said stressing that "fighting such security challenges is our main duty."

He said that Tehran security dialogue would exchange views to analyze crisis in Afghanistan in order to find practical methods to ensure security in that country which would then bring about security to all neighboring and regional states.

The first session of the Regional Security Dialogue focused on coordination among regional countries to combat Takfiri terrorism last year.

